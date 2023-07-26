Gophers’ Nubin, Spann-Ford named to football preseason honors list

Two University of Minnesota football standouts have been named to a conference preseason honors list.

The Big Ten announced the list Wednesday morning, featuring Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford among the 10 players — five from each division.

Nubin was named All-Big Ten Second Team last season after recording 55 tackles and two for loss with four interceptions, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Spann-Ford led Minnesota in catches last year (42) and tallied 497 receiving yards and two touchdowns, earning him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honors is below.

West

Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

Tyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota

Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

East

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State