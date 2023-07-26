Gophers’ Nubin, Spann-Ford named to football preseason honors list
Two University of Minnesota football standouts have been named to a conference preseason honors list.
The Big Ten announced the list Wednesday morning, featuring Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford among the 10 players — five from each division.
Nubin was named All-Big Ten Second Team last season after recording 55 tackles and two for loss with four interceptions, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Spann-Ford led Minnesota in catches last year (42) and tallied 497 receiving yards and two touchdowns, earning him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors.
The full list of Big Ten football preseason honors is below.
West
Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota
Tyler Nubin, DB, Minnesota
Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
East
Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State