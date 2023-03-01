Gophers need run in Big Ten tournament to extend season, tips of Wednesday

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team can’t lose another game if they want to keep their season alive. The Gophers open Big Ten tournament play on Wednesday against Penn State at Target Center in Minneapolis.

With a 4-14 conference record, Minnesota finished tied for second to last place in the Big Ten with Penn State. They will square off in the opening game of the conference tournament.

The Gophers are the No. 12 seed, Penn State is No. 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Minnesota’s matchup with Penn State is the 54th in the all-time series between the two programs. This season the Maroon and Gold have swept Penn State, winning 98-96 in double overtime at home in the Big Ten opener on Dec. 3, and winning in State College, Pa., 75-67 on Jan. 18.