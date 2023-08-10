Gophers men’s hoops adds series with Missouri

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program has added a home-and-home series to its future schedule.

Thursday, the program announced it will host Missouri on Nov. 16, 2023, then travel to Missouri in the 2024-25 season.

The matchups will be just the third and fourth between the two school programs, with the others coming in 1959 and 1960. The Gophers won both of the previous games.

Details on the 2024-25 matchup will be released at a future date.