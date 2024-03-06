Gophers Men’s Hockey set sights on Penn State in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, forward Bryce Brodzinski, and defenseman Ryan Chesley talked with members of the press ahead of their Big Ten Tournament series with Penn State this weekend at Mariucci Arena.

***Click the video box above to watch Motzko, Brodzinski, and Chesley meet with reporters***

The trio discussed the impact of Jaxon Nelson’s production has had on the entire team, their plan of attack against Penn State, and who their cheering for in the MSHSL boys hockey tournaments this weekend.

The Gophers host Penn State for a best of three series starting Friday night at Mariucci Arena.

Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m., Saturday 3:30 p.m. and if necessary, Sunday at 6 p.m.

Click here to view the Big Ten men’s ice hockey bracket.