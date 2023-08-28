Gophers men’s hockey schedule revealed

The schedule for the University of Minnesota’s upcoming men’s hockey season has been unveiled.

The Gophers are set to play 34 regular-season games in the 2023-24 season, with one exhibition game before the season gets underway. Nineteen of those matchups will be played at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Bemidji State will come to town on Oct. 8 for the exhibition game on Oct. 8 before the Gophers open the regular season against St. Thomas on Oct. 13. That game will be played at Xcel Energy Center before the teams face off again the following day at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers will then renew their rivalry with North Dakota during a pair of games in Grand Forks on Oct. 20-21.

Conference play will start the following weekend when Wisconsin comes to Minnesota for the border battle series, followed by a home-and-home series against Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota will hit the road for the first conference road trip on Nov. 10-11 at Michigan before returning home to take on Notre Dame and Michigan State.

Other road trips include matchups at Penn State and Ohio State in December before the holiday break. Then, Colorado College will visit the Gophers, as will Robert Morris and Ohio State. That homestand is followed by road trips to Michigan State, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, with a home series against Penn State also in that stretch.

Minnesota will finish the regular season with a matchup against Michigan the first weekend in March.

More information is available online.