Gophers men’s hockey continues Big Ten play this weekend in matchup vs. Notre Dame

The sixth-ranked Gophers men’s hockey team plays host this weekend to No. 17/18 Notre Dame for a Big Ten Conference series at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Friday and Saturday night’s games start at 7 p.m.

KSTP Sports spoke this week with head coach Bob Motzko and forwards Brody Lamb and Connor Kurth.

***Click the video box above to hear from Motzko, Lamb, and Kurth***

Lamb paced the offense during a road series victory last weekend over the No. 8/9 Wolverines as he totaled four points in the two games.

Playing a very challenging schedule, the Gophers are just 2-3-2 record in their last seven games. But going to Ann Arbor last weekend and not losing either game was something they can build on.

Notre Dame comes to Minneapolis unbeaten in its last six games.

Still very early, Wisconsin currently leads the Big Ten.