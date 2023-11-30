Gophers Men’s Hockey clear goalie Nathan Airey and prepare for Penn State

Gophers head coach Bob Motzko, and forwards Jimmy Clark and Mason Nevers shared their thoughts on young guys stepping up, lacking an identity at the start of this season, and goalie Nathan Airey being cleared. Airey has been out with an undisclosed injury. ***Click the video box above to watch the interviews with Motzko, Clark, and Nevers***

The Gophers are on the road for all four games in the month of December starting at Penn State Friday and Saturday.

Minnesota’s record is 7-4-3 overall, 3-3-2 in the Big Ten. Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame are ahead of the Gophers in the conference standings.