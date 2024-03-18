Gophers men’s basketball team faces Butler in 1st round of NIT; Gophers women accept WNIT bid

The basketball season at the University of Minnesota isn’t over yet. The men’s and women’s Gophers teams will play in the postseason.

Ben Johnson’s men’s team will be on the road against Butler in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament. The game is Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. CT in Indianapolis. Both the Gophers and Butler enter the postseason with 18-14 records. It’s the first time the Gophers have competed in the NIT since 2014.

The Gophers women’s squad announced they’ve accepted an invitation to play in the 26th Women’s National Invitational Tournament. The official WNIT bracket will be posted on Monday with dates, times, and opponents. In Dawn Plitzuweit’s first year as Minnesota’s head coach, the Gophers went 16-15 in the regular season with a 5-13 record in the Big Ten.