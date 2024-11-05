Gophers men’s basketball set for season opener against Oral Roberts

After finishing with a 19-15 overall record in the 2023-24 season, the Gophers tip off a new season Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

Head coach Ben Johnsons enters his fourth season leading the program. He’ll count on Dawson Garcia to lead the way. Garcia, a Prior Lake native, is a Preseason All-Big Ten honoree who averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, both paced the way for Minnesota.

Among the new faces is senior guard, Lu’Cye Patterson. The Minneapolis native averaged 14.6 points per game last season for Charlotte before entering the transfer portal.

The Gophers open the season against Oral Roberts. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night at Williams Arena.

