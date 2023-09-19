Gophers men’s basketball schedule released, season to start with 7-straight home games

Big 10 conference officials, as well as the University of Minnesota, have announced this year’s schedule for the school’s men’s basketball team.

According to the University of Minnesota, the team will have seven straight home games to start the season in November, beginning with Macalester on Nov. 2 for an exhibition game.

That game will be followed by the season-opener against Bethune Cookman and Texas San Antonio (UTSA) on Nov. 6 and 10, respectively. Missouri, USC Upstate and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will also visit Minnesota that month.

Big Ten games will start being played in December, beginning with a game at Ohio State on Dec. 3, and a home game against Nebraska on Dec. 6.

Among the nonconference games at Williams Arena in December include Florida Gulf Coast, IUPUI, Ball State, and Maine.

Big Ten games will start up again in early January, with the Gophers traveling to Michigan on the 4th to play the Wolverines. They will then host the Maryland Terrapins on Jan. 7 before heading back on the road to play the Indiana Hoosiers on Jan. 12.

The Hawkeyes will visit on Jan. 15, but then the team heads to Michigan State on Jan. 18.

The border battle with Wisconsin will take place on Jan. 23, and the team will then travel to Penn State on Jan. 27.

February basketball includes games against Northwestern and Michigan State on Feb. 3 and 6 at Williams Arena, with Minnesota going back on the road to Iowa and Purdue on Feb. 11 and 15.

Afterward, Minnesota will host Rutgers on Feb. 18 and Ohio State on Feb. 22 before heading to Nebraska on Feb. 25 and Illinois on Feb. 28.

The Gophers will finish home regular season games on March 2 and 6 against Penn State and Indiana. Their final game of the regular season will be at Northwestern on March 9.

Start times and networks the games will be aired on are expected to be announced sometime next week.

Anyone interested in buying tickets for the season can do so by CLICKING HERE. Tickets for all 21 home games start at $340.