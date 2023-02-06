Gophers men’s game at Illinois postponed due to COVID

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team’s game at Illinois on Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The Gophers announced Monday that the game is being postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols surrounding the Minnesota program.

Sources tell KSTP Sports that two Minnesota starters tested positive for COVID-19. With several other players also injured — Minnesota only had eight players available against Maryland on Saturday — and conference rules requiring at least seven scholarship players available for a game, officials moved to postpone it.

The U of M, Illinois and the Big Ten are working to identify a rescheduled date for the game. However, as of Monday, that hasn’t yet been set.

Minnesota will be back in action at noon Sunday against Iowa.