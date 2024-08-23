Gopher’s Men’s basketball announces non-conference schedule for 2024-2025 season

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has announced its non-conference schedule for its upcoming season.

The Gophers will play 11 games, nine of which will be played at home.

Oral Roberts will be Minnesota’s first opponent of the season on November 6, followed by another home game on Nov. 9 against the University of Northern Omaha.

After four more home games, the Gophers will play in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida. Minnesota will take on Wichita State on Nov. 28 and then play either Florida or Wake Forest the following day.

After the invitational, Minnesota will return home to wrap up non-conference play in Dec.

Minnesota Men’s Basketball Full Non-Conference Schedule:

Nov. 6 vs. Oral Roberts

Nov. 9 vs. University of Northern Omaha

Nov. 13 vs. North Texas

Nov. 16 vs. Yale

Nov. 19 vs. Cleveland State

Nov. 25 vs. Central Michigan

Nov. 28 vs. Wichita State (at ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando Fla.)

Nov. 29 vs. Florida or Wake Forest (at ESPN Events Invitational, Orlando Fla.)

Dec. 1 Bethune-Cookman

Dec. 21 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Dec. 29 vs. Morgan State

Minnesota’s schedule for Big Ten Conference games has not yet been released. However, the Gophers will play Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue and Washington at home. They’ll play Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, UCLA and USC on the road, and play Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin in both home and away games.