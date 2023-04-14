Gophers men’s basketball adds grad transfer Wilson

The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has added a new big man through the transfer portal.

Graduate transfer Jack Wilson comes to Minnesota from Washington State, where he was a member of both the basketball and football teams.

The 6-foot-11, 315-pound center also previously played at Idaho and Oregon State. He played a total of just 40 minutes last season, tallying four points and five rebounds.

“Jack is a strong, physical player who fits the Big Ten and its style of play,” Gophers head coach Ben Johnson said. “He’s a willing worker, loves to compete and is a good athlete. Over the course of his career, he’s been around some great programs and understands what it takes to be successful. We’re excited to have Jack join the team and look forward to working with him.”