After back-to-back losses on the road, Gophers football looking for redemption at home

After back-to-back losses, Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, defensive back Tyler Nubin, and kicker Dragan Kesich discussed how Homecoming this week is their chance at redemption, and how they plan to make that happen.

Minnesota is looking to snap a two-game losing streak on Homecoming, falling last year to Purdue, 20-10, and in 2021 to Bowling Green, 14-10. Previously, the Gophers had won five of their previous six Homecoming contests.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 11 a.m.