Gophers land Minneapolis native, Charlotte transfer Lu’Cye Patterson

Add another new face to the University of Minnesota men’s basketball roster.

Friday, the program officially announced the addition to Charlotte transfer Lu’Cye Patterson.

The 6-foot-2 guard is from Minneapolis and attended Brooklyn Center High School before moving to Minnesota Prep Academy.

Last year at Charlotte, he was second in the conference in scoring (14.6 ppg) and shot 43.6% from the field and 35% from three, earning Second Team All-American Athletic Conference and Second Team All-District honors. He went to Charlotte after starting his collegiate career at Missouri State, where he appeared in 57 games.

“Lu’Cye Patterson is a great addition to our program,” Gophers head coach Ben Johnson said. He’s a player who has gotten better every year he’s played college basketball. Lu’Cye has a high basketball IQ and a good feel for the game. He plays with the right pace, has great physicality and toughness, can shoot, and makes players better with his passing. We’re excited to add him to the team.”

Patterson has one year of collegiate eligibility left.