Gophers land commitment from grad transfer QB Max Brosmer

It did not take long for the Gophers football program to find a possible replacement for quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Late Sunday night, New Hampshire grad transfer Max Brosmer announced his commitment to the Gophers.

Brosmer completed 64% of his passes for 3,459 yards and 29 touchdown passes in 2023. Brosmer was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award which is awarded annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Kaliakmanis, the Gophers starting quarterback in 2023, announced last week that he’s entering the transfer portal.