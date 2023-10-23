Gophers’ Kesich, Nubin get conference honors for performances against Iowa

Two University of Minnesota football players were recognized Monday for their performances over the weekend.

Kicker Dragan Kesich was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week while defensive back Tyler Nubin earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for their efforts in lifting the Gophers over Iowa, 12-10, on Saturday. It was Minnesota’s first win at Iowa since 1999 and first without scoring a touchdown in a win at Iowa since 1981.

Kesich accounted for all of Minnesota’s points in Saturday’s game, connecting on field goals from 44, 43, 31 and 28 yards, making him the first Gopher to make four field goals in a game since Emmit Carpenter at Penn State in 2016.

Nubin was part of a Gophers defense that held Iowa to 11 rushing yards and 127 total yards of offense. He contributed four tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and one pass breakup in the game.

The Gophers are back in action Saturday afternoon when Michigan State comes to town.