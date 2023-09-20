Gophers Volleyball ready for Big Ten Opener Thursday vs. Iowa

Gophers volleyball head coach Keegan Cook, setter Elise McGhie, and outside/opposite Lydia Grote spoke with KSTP Sports at Maturi Pavilion ahead of Thursday night’s match at Iowa. It’s the start of the Big Ten season.

Topics covered include processing losses, this being a checkpoint on the season for the team as a whole, and being fans of the non-conference schedule.

The No. 12 Gophers are 4-4 after a tough non-conference schedule.