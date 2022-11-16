Senior Day Saturday for Gophers also a Big Ten West first place showdown vs. Iowa

It’s a Big Ten West first place showdown Saturday at Huntington Bank stadium when the Gophers host Iowa at 3 p.m. After beating Wisconsin last weekend, the Hawkeyes are now part of the four-way tie for the lead with Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota, and they became bowl eligible.

Both Iowa and Minnesota need to win out and have Illinois lose to have a shot to win the West.

Saturday is also the final home game for a number of Gophers, including S Jordan Howden, C John Michael Schmitz, and LB Mariano Sori-Marin.

All three players met with reporters on Tuesday.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck is 0-5 vs. Iowa.

Iowa ranks 129th nationally in total offense, and had just 142 yards and averaged 2.1 yards per play vs. Wisconsin, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams. The Gophers’ defense should have a lot of success on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have a 3-game win streak and have won 13 consecutive November games. Their last loss in the month was a 24-22 defeat at Wisconsin in 2019.