Gopher hockey weekend: women face defending champs, men open season in Vegas

It’s a good weekend to be a Gopher hockey fan. The women hit the road to play defending national champion Ohio State while the men open their season with two games in Las Vegas.

Click the video box above to watch interviews with Bob Motzko, Cal Thomas and Mason Nevers from the men’s team, and click the video box below to watch an interview with women’s head coach Brad Frost

The women head into their showdown in Columbus ranked #2 in the latest poll. After opening the season 4-0 with sweeps of #9 Connecticut and Boston University, they dive into WCHA conference play against the 4th-ranked Buckeyes. Game one at Ohio State plays Friday at 5:00 p.m. CT, game two is Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

The 5th-ranked men play their opener against Air Force Friday at 9:30 p.m. CT at the annual IceBreaker Tournament in Las Vegas. On Saturday, they’ll face the winner of Friday’s #14 Massachusetts / #15 Nebraska-Omaha game at 9:30 p.m. CT.