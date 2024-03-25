Gophers hockey reacts to being No. 2 seed in Sioux Falls Regional

The Gophers’ quest to avenge last year’s national title game loss and to make the Frozen Four in St. Paul begins on Thursday in Sioux Falls. The Gophers open the NCAA Tournament against No. 3-Omaha at 7:30 p.m. Boston is the 1-seed in the regional.

KSTP Sports was at Gophers practice on Monday and spoke with coach Bob Motzko, forward Mason Nevers, and defenseman Mike Koster.

***Click the video box above to watch those interviews***

The Gophers (22-10-5 overall) are led offensively by four players that eclipsed the 30-point mark in 2023-24: Rhett Pitlick (35), Jimmy Snuggerud (34), Oliver Moore (33), and Bryce Brodzinski (32).

Goaltender Justen Close has had another great year with a 2.33 goals-against average, .923 save percentage, and four shutouts.

Minnesota is making its NCAA-record 41st all-time appearance at the postseason event after making its 23rd trip to the NCAA Frozen Four a season ago.

Gophers Sports Information contributed to this report