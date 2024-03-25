Video: Gophers gymnastics reaction to announcement of heading to Fayetteville Regional

The University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics team is headed to Arkansas for NCAA Regionals next month.

KSTP Sports was on campus Monday morning to see the reaction of the team. Afterwards, we spoke with head coach Jenny Hansen and seniors Mya Hooten and Gianna Gerdes.

The Gophers are the 15th overall seed and will compete in the Fayetteville Regional, which includes No. 2 LSU, No. 18 Oregon State and the winner of the play-in matchup between Boise State and BYU. No. 7 Arkansas, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 24 Arizona and Nebraska are on the other side of the regional bracket.

Minnesota finished in second place at the Big Ten Championships but netted individual titles in all four events for the first time since 1989.

Regionals are set to take place from April 3-6.