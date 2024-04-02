Gophers gymnastics ready for NCAA regional in Arkansas

The No. 15 University of Minnesota women’s gymnastics team will compete this week at the Fayetteville Regional, which will take place April 3-6.

The Fayetteville Regional will be hosted by the University of Arkansas and is one of four regional meets held nationally. Competition will take place at Bud Walton Arena.

The Gophers received the No. 15 overall seed and will compete on Thursday, April 4 at 7 p.m. in the second round against No. 2 LSU, No. 18 Oregon State and the winner of the play-in matchup between Boise State and BYU.

On the other side of the regional bracket is No. 7 Arkansas, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 24 Arizona and Nebraska. The top two scores from each session will advance to the Regional Finals, which will take place on Saturday, April 6 at 5 p.m. CT.

The top two teams from the Regional Final will advance to the NCAA Championships April 18-20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

(University of Minnesota athletics contributed information to this article.)




