Gophers gymnastics off to hot start led by seniors Mya Hooten, Gianna Gerdes

The No. 15 Gophers women’s gymnastics team (4-0, 0-0 B1G) is getting set for their Big Ten home opener. The Gophers host No. 18 Iowa (1-0, 0-0 B1G) on Monday night.

KSTP Sports attended practice on Thursday and spoke with seniors Mya Hooten and Gianna Gerdes, and head coach Jenny Hansen.

***Click the video box above to watch the interviews with Hooten, Gerdes, and Hansen***

Hooten is a three-time All-American and the 2023 Big Ten Champion, and Gerdes was a First Team All-Big Ten selection last year.

Hooten posted a perfect 10, the seventh of her career, on the floor last week in the win over Eastern Michigan.

Hansen is in her 10th season as head coach and signed a contract extension in October that keeps her on board through the 2028 season.