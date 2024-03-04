Gophers guard Cam Christie named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

A freshman standout for the Gophers men’s basketball team has earned more recognition from the conference.

Cam Christie was announced Monday as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week.

It’s the second time the young guard has earned the honor this season.

He scored a team-high 21 points in Minnesota’s two games last week at Illinois and vs. Penn State.

The Gophers wrap up the regular season on Wednesday when Indiana comes to town. Their standing will then determine when they play in the Big Ten Tournament next week at Target Center.