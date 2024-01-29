Gophers guard Braun out ‘indefinitely’ due to foot injury

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team suffered a big loss on Sunday, and not just the game.

On Monday, the Gophers women’s basketball team announced that sophomore guard Mara Braun will need surgery after suffering a foot injury against Illinois over the weekend. That will keep her sidelined indefinitely.

Braun has been one of the top scorers in the Big Ten this season, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 37% from three, and she leads the team in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Unfortunately, the Gophers (14-6, 4-5), who sit eighth in the conference as of Monday, will now be without her for the foreseeable future.

“Mara has experienced an incredible sophomore season to this point and when we heard the news that the injury she sustained on Sunday would require surgery, it was a really tough blow,” Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “The development of Mara’s game on both ends of the court this season has been such a joy to watch, and while we know that this setback is incredibly frustrating, we also know that she will continue to be a great teammate and leader in our program. Mara is an elite player and competitor, and we know that she will attack her rehab with enthusiasm and tenacity, and we cannot wait to get her back on the court as soon as her injury fully heals. This is also an opportunity for other players to step up and make things happen on both ends of the court for us.”

The Gophers are back in action Wednesday night when Penn State comes to town.