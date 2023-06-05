Gophers great Greg Eslinger named to college football HOF ballot

A former University of Minnesota standout has been named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

The National Football Foundation announced those being considered for the 2024 class on Monday. Among the 78 former players on the list is Gophers great Greg Eslinger.

One of the most decorated offensive linemen in Big Ten history, Eslinger was a First Team All-American in 2004 and 2005, unanimously the second year, and also won both the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy in 2005. That same year, he won the conference’s offensive lineman of the year award and remains the only Gopher to ever win that honor.

Additionally, Eslinger won the 2006 Big Ten Medal of Honor, which is considered the conference’s oldest and most prestigious award.

Eslinger helped Minnesota to a 32-18 record during his collegiate career, including winning seasons each year.

In 2014, he was named to the Athlon Sports Top 50 College Football Players of the BCS era (1998-2013), slotting in 34th on the list, right behind Drew Brees.

The list will be trimmed down throughout the year, with the announcement of the 2024 class set for early next year. The induction will then be on Dec. 10, 2024.