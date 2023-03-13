Gophers freshman Jaden Henley announces plan to transfer

Following a tough and disappointing season for the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team, the program suffered another loss Monday.

Freshman guard/forward Jaden Henley announced on social media that he’s entered the transfer portal and intends to continue his career elsewhere.

“I would like to thank the Univ. Of Minnesota, Ben Johnson, Marcus Jenkins and the entire coaching staff for welcoming me with open arms,” Henley’s post said. “After talking with my family, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal and find a new home to continue my academic and athletic career. I look forward to the next step in my journey.”

Henley, a 6-foot-7 wing from Ontario, Calif., was ranked among the top wing prospects in the state in the 2022 class.

He got regular playing time as a freshman, averaging more than 20 minutes per game. However, he shot just 37% from the field while averaging 5.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Minnesota finished the season 9-22 overall, including just 2-17 in conference play, in Ben Johnson’s second season as head coach. The team beat Nebraska in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Maryland, 70-54.