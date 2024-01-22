Gophers freshman Grocholski gets Big Ten weekly honor

For the second time this season, a freshman member of the University of Minnesota women’s basketball team has earned a weekly conference honor.

The Big Ten on Monday named Grace Grocholski the conference’s freshman of the week for her performances last week against Indiana and Michigan State. She also received the honor on Dec. 4.

Grocholski scored 19 points on 8 of 9 shooting against Indiana while dropping 11 points and recording 6 rebounds, 4 assists and a steal against Michigan State.

She’s the only Big Ten freshman to be averaging at least 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting at least 36% from three-point range, Gophers Athletics says.

The Gophers are back in action Tuesday at Wisconsin.