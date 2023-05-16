Gophers freshman Bella McCauley preps for NCAA Golf Championships

nbsp;

From State Championships to playing in the Women’s U.S. Open, Gophers freshman Bella McCauley is no stranger to playing in high-stakes golf tournaments.

This weekend, she’ll take on the best college golfers in the nation at the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona.

McCauley was the top individual finisher in her Regional tournament last weekend, which earned her a spot in the Championships.

McCauley was the top individual finisher in her Regional tournament last weekend, which earned her a spot in the Championships.

She is one of only six players competing at the NCAA Championship as an individual. Thirty teams and six individuals will play this weekend.

McCauley is the fifth Gopher women’s golfer – and first since 1993 – to qualify for the NCAA Championships as an individual. The full team competed at nationals in 2011.

McCauley won a State Championship as a freshman playing for Simley High School. As a high school junior, she qualified for the Women’s U.S. Open.

Her younger sister Reece also won a State Championship.

The NCAA Championships begin Friday at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.