Gophers football spring practice update

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers are less than a week into spring football practices, but Fleck already says this is one of the hardest working teams he’s had in his soon to be seventh season at Minnesota.

The Gophers have several new faces on the roster and in the coaching staff. Fleck has two, co-offensive coordinators this season; Matt Simon and Greg Harbaugh Jr. Simon also works with the wide receivers, Harbaugh Jr., with the quarterbacks.

Click the video box above to view comments from Fleck following the fourth spring practice

Athan Kaliakmanis has returned from a leg injury at the end of last season, and appears to be the front runner for the starting quarterback job.

The Gophers spring game is scheduled for Saturday April 22 at Huntington Bank Stadium.