Gophers football spring game – Gold beats Maroon 36-34

The Gophers football team held its spring game indoors Saturday morning. Gold against Maroon, with Gold edging out Maroon in overtime, 36-34.

“This team has grown up over the last four months,” said P.J. Fleck to the media following the game.

“Are we there yet? no. But I’m really proud of the progress that we are making.”

Safety Tyler Nubin, wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington and running back Zach Evans were named as MVPs of the game.

Minnesota opens the 2023 season at home against Nebraska on Thursday, Aug. 31.