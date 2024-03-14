Gophers football program hosts annual Pro Day

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football program hosted their annual Pro Day at the team’s practice facility on Thursday morning.

Among the Gophers players working out in front of many NFL scouts were tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, safety Tyler Nubin, and wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was in attendance to view the workouts.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25.

***Click video box for highlights from the workouts and interviews with some of the players***