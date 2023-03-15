Gophers football hosts NFL Pro Day
The University of Minnesota football team hosted their annual Pro Day in front of NFL scouts Wednesday morning on campus.
The Gophers had ten athletes from their program working out for scouts, including offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, who could be a first round selection in the upcoming NFL draft.
Click the video box above to view raw footage from Pro Day workouts and hear from John Michael Schmitz
Other Gophers that worked out: Tanner Morgan (QB), Mohamed Ibrahim (RB), Thomas Rush (DL), Mariano Sori-Marin (LB), Axel Ruschmeyer (OL), Chuck Filiaga (OL), Jordan Howden (DB), Terell Smith (DB), and Matthew Trickett (K).
The Minnesota Vikings had a strong presence at the Gophers workout.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Kevin O’Connell, Brian Flores and Wes Phillips were part of the Vikings front office and coaching staff in attendance.