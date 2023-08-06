Gophers football hosted practice Saturday night at Huntington Bank Stadium

nbsp;

Five days into fall practices, the Gophers football team hosted a night practice on Saturday in front of family and fans at Huntington Bank Stadium.

P.J. Fleck talked with media after practice on his take-aways from the first five practices, quarterbacks Athan Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer are both getting more comfortable with the offense, and his thoughts on the expansion of the Big Ten Conference and more.

– Continual hype for Kaliakmanis at QB



– Continual hype for Kaliakmanis at QB

– Transfer WR Elijah Spencer looks like he could make an impact right away.

– Competition at RB to replace Mo.

– Tyler Nubin anchors defensive secondary

The Gophers open their season on August 31 at home against Nebraska with a 7 p.m. kickoff.