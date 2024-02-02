Fleck hires offensive and defensive analysts, promotes DeLattiboudere and Koehler

The University of Minnesota football staff has a couple of new faces and a couple of familiar faces with new titles.

Friday, the program announced that head coach P.J. Fleck hired Bill Legg as an offensive analyst and Brett Holinka as a defensive analyst.

Legg was most recently an offensive line coach and associate head coach at Marshall but has had several other stops in his nearly 40-year coaching career. Holinka has spent the past few years at the University of St. Thomas but also was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota previously.

Fleck also hired Dane Kuhn as the football creative director, Nick Lee as the coordinator of recruiting operations and Lauren Garlow as an assistant director of on-campus recruiting.

Additionally, some staff members received new roles.

Defensive line coach and former Gopher Winston DeLattiboudere III was promoted from defensive line coach to assistant head coach while Eric Koehler was moved from a senior offensive analyst role to the tight ends coach.

Fleck also moved former Gopher Mariano Sori-Marin to the nickel coach and assistant linebackers coach, Malik Hollings to the assistant defensive line coach, Isaiah Walker to the assistant wide receivers coach and James Bain to the assistant offensive line coach.