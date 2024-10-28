Gophers football coach Fleck reviews win over Maryland and looks ahead to playing No. 24 Illinois

The Gophers have a chance on Saturday to become bowl-eligible. They’ll have to win at No. 24 Illinois to do so. The Gophers went undefeated in October, riding a 3-game win streak.

Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has never lost against the Gophers as a head coach. He’s 9-0 between his time at Wisconsin and his current Illinois tenure.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters Monday on campus to review Saturday’s domination of Maryland and to look ahead at the 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff vs. the Illini.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s Mon. Oct. 28th news conference***

Gophers QB Max Brosmer threw two of his season-high four touchdown passes early, Justin Walley added a pick-six and Minnesota scored three first-quarter touchdowns and easily beat Maryland 48-23 over the weekend.

Winners of three straight, the Gophers got nine catches for 117 yards and two scores from Daniel Jackson. Elijah Spencer added a couple touchdown receptions as the Gophers scored their most points in a Big Ten game since beating the Terrapins 52-10 Oct. 26, 2019.

Illinois has lost twice this season, both away from home, at No. 1 Oregon and at No. 3 Penn State.

The Gophers are 1-1 on the road this year.