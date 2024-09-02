Gophers football coach Fleck reviews loss vs. North Carolina

The Gophers were the only Big Ten to lose in Week 1 of the college football season. Head coach P.J. Fleck met with reporters on Monday to review the 19-17 home loss vs. North Carolina.

Gophers QB Max Brosmer had an up-and-down FBS debut. The transfer from New Hampshire had a rushing touchdown and went 13-for-21 passing for 166 yards. The Gophers will need more accuracy from the sixth-year transfer from New Hampshire if they’re going to strike the offensive balance they’ve lacked for several seasons.

Fleck did not provide an update on star RB Darius Taylor. He sat out the opener due to a hamstring injury, a source tells KSTP Sports. He’s expected back at some point before the month is over.

Fleck touched on the tackling issues — Pro Football Focus had the Gophers with 19 missed tackles, the offensive line being inconsistent, and how Big Ten kicker of the year Dragan Kesich missed two kicks. He missed his chance to win it as time expired when a 47-yard try went wide right. He also missed a 27-yarder earlier.

Next up for the Gophers: Host Rhode Island on Saturday, the second of four straight home games to start the season.