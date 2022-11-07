Gophers coach P.J. Fleck reviews win over Nebraska, provides update on QB situation

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck talked about adjusting in the second half to defeat Nebraska Saturday, preparing to battle Northwestern this week, and the future of all Gophers athletics with Hugh McCutcheon becoming an associate athletic director.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s Monday news conference***

The Gophers, 3-3 in conference, play the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Wildcats are 1-5 in Big Ten games, last in the West.

The Gophers still have a tiny chance to win the Big Ten West. Here’s what needs to happen:

• Minnesota wins out (Northwestern/Iowa/at Wisconsin)

• Illinois loses to Michigan & Purdue

• Purdue loses to Northwestern or Indiana