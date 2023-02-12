Gophers fall 3-1 in Wisconsin; settle for split with Badgers

The No. 1 Golden Gophers men’s hockey team scored the opening goal at Wisconsin Saturday evening but were unable to hold the lead in a 3-1 loss inside the Kohl Center.

Mike Koster got the only goal for Minnesota as the Badgers snapped a six-game losing streak in the Border Battle.

The Maroon and Gold came out of the gates on a mission and generated multiple looks at the Wisconsin goal. That pressure led to the Gophers getting a man advantage nine minutes into the contest but were denied on the power play. Justen Close had to come up with a pair of saves to keep game scoreless late in the frame, including a quick right pad save off a deflected chance.

The saves allowed the visitors to strike for the opening goal as a Koster shot from the point found its way into the back of the net with 1:32 remaining in the period. The junior started the play with a stretch pass to Logan Cooley as he and fellow freshman Jimmy Snuggerud picked up assists on the goal. Wisconsin answered back as it got the equalizer a minute later and the teams took a 1-1 tie into the locker room.

The second period had a frantic energy as each side put quality chances on target, searching for the go-ahead tally. It was the Badgers that broke the deadlock at the midpoint of the frame, scoring on a rebound. The lead appeared to be short lived as John Mittelstadt forced a neutral zone turnover and Connor Kurth slid the puck under the netminder’s pads off the carom, but the play was challenged and overturned for too-many-men on the ice. Minnesota almost pulled even the very next shift as Brody Lamb’s tip went off the crossbar. The home side added to its lead, getting a goal with 5:51 to play in the second for a 3-1 advantage that held until intermission.

Minnesota came out of the break and picked up the intensity across every line in the third period, creating chance after chance. Desperately looking for a spark, the Gophers fired 14 shots on goal and outshot the Badgers by nine during the frame. The visitors were unable to get another goal through and closed the weekend with a series split.