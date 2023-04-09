Gophers’ Faber signs with Wild

Gophers defenseman Brock Faber will forego his senior season after signing a three-year, entry level contract with the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Faber, a Maple Grove native, was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons with the Gophers and served as the Maroon & Gold’s captain. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2020, Faber’s rights were traded to the Wild last summer.

The Gophers fell 3-2 in overtime to Quinnipiac Saturday night in the NCAA Frozen Four National Championship game. Faber will join the Wild in Chicago on Monday where they play the Blackhawks.