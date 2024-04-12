Q&A: Former Gophers DL Kyler Baugh pursuing professional dream ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Former Gophers defensive tackle Kyler Baugh is pursuing his NFL dream, and is in a solid spot following a stellar performance at Pro Day in March.

Baugh, who said he currently weighs 308-pounds, posted a broad jump of 9 feet, 5 inches, with a vertical jump of 33 1/2 inches, and 34 bench press reps of 225 pounds. For context, the 34 bench press reps would’ve tied for the most among defensive linemen at this year’s Combine.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Baugh on Friday, via Zoom.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Baugh and to see him in action***

Over two seasons, Baugh played in 26 games for the Gophers and made 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks. He also broke up four passes, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.

He started his college career at FCS Houston Baptist.