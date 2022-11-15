Gophers DC Rossi named Broyles Award nominee

University of Minnesota football defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has been named a nominee for a major coaching award.

Tuesday, Rossi was included as a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is given each year to the top assistant coach in college football.

Rossi’s defense currently ranks fourth in the country in scoring defense (13.1 points per game), eighth in total defense (274 yards per game), second in third-down conversion defense (25.4%) and seventh in both first downs defense (141) and passing efficiency defense (107.29).

The Gophers have shut out two opponents this year for the first time since 2006 and held seven of 10 opponents to 13 points or less. Only two other teams — Georgia and Kansas State — have two shutouts this season, and only Minnesota’s were both against FBS teams.

Minnesota’s defense has its next challenge Saturday when the Gophers host Iowa.