Gophers’ Dawson Garcia named to center of the year watch list

University of Minnesota men’s basketball standout Dawson Garcia has been named to a major award watch list.

Friday, the Basketball Hall of Fame included Garcia on its list of preseason top 20 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

Three other Big Ten centers are also on the list: Purdue’s Zach Edey, Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi and Indiana’s Kel’el Ware.

Garcia, a Savage native, joined the Gophers last year after transferring from North Carolina. In his first season in Minnesota, he averaged 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, leading the team in both categories. He also shot 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota opens the new season with an exhibition game on Nov. 2 before the season officially starts against Bethune Cookman on Nov. 6.