Gophers’ Garcia named a finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

A University of Minnesota men’s basketball standout has been named a finalist for a national award.

Dawson Garcia is one of 10 finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is awarded by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to the top center in college basketball each year.

Garcia leads the Gophers in points per game (17.5), rebounds per game (7.1) and free throws made (92) while ranking second in minutes per game (31.1). The Savage native also has three double-doubles this season.

Fans can vote for their favorite players online, with the fan vote counting as one committee vote in the final selection process. The top five finalists will be announced in March with the winner named on a yet-to-be-determined date.