Gophers baseball cruises to 8-0 victory over St. Thomas
The Minnesota baseball team hosted St. Thomas for the second game of their series Wednesday night at Siebert Field. The Gophers picked up another victory beating the Tommies, 8-0.
Minnesota jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with a pair of those coming from Ike Mezzenga’s two-run homer. The Gophers offense saw seven different batters earn at least one hit. As for the Tommies, Mikey Gottschalk led the way offensively, finishing 2-for-4.
The Gophers will hit the road for a three-game series against Penn State this weekend, and the Tommies will return to St. Paul to play Northern Colorado beginning Friday.