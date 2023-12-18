Gophers’ Cole Kramer juggles wedding & bowl game

Gophers quarterback Cole Kramer has a lot of planning to do this time of year. A longtime backup, Kramer needs a firm understanding of the Gophers game plan when he gets the start at the Quick Lane Bowl. If that doesn’t keep him busy enough, Kramer is also planning his wedding.

Kramer, who’s already graduated, was originally set to leave the program after the Gophers ended the regular season against Wisconsin. Plans changed when starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal. Kramer was given the opportunity to stay and be the Gophers starting quarterback and the decision was easy.

“As a kid who grew up in Minnesota, that was my dream ever since I was little. So it was an obvious yes,” Kramer, an Eden Prairie native, said on Monday.

The decision was definitely an audible when it comes to wedding planning, but Kramer’s fiancée Katie Miller took in stride.

“She’s honestly been my biggest supporter. She was like ‘Go do this – this was your dream.’ She was all on board. She’s amazing. She’s seriously my rock through these past few years.”

The Gophers play Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday, December 26.

***Click the video box to hear from Kramer, wide receiver Daniel Jackson and linebacker Cody Lindenberg***