Gophers coach Fleck responds to Ohio State loss and taking on Wisconsin this Saturday

Following a 34-point loss at Ohio State, Gophers football head coach P.J. Fleck spoke with the media on Monday morning.

Topics covered include the historic rivalry with Wisconsin, the annual Gopher Turkey drive, the tough loss to Ohio State and how the team plans to respond on Saturday, and how important it is for the team to make it to a bowl game this year.

At 5-wins, the Gophers need a sixth to guarantee a bowl berth.

***Click the video box above to watch the Fleck Monday Nov. 20 news conference***

The Gophers are trying to beat arch-rival Wisconsin for a 3rd consecutive meeting. Kickoff Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m.