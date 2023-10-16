Gophers coach Fleck previews Saturday’s game at Iowa

Ahead of Saturday’s game vs. the Hawkeyes, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck spoke about the challenges Iowa presents both offensive and defensively. He also touched on how the bye week has helped the team prepare and refocus their efforts. The Gophers are coming off a 42 point loss vs. Michigan on Oct. 7, the worst home loss of the Fleck era.

***Click the video box above to watch Fleck’s Monday October 16th news conference***

It’s a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday in Iowa City. Fleck is 0-6 vs. Iowa.

The Gophers, as KSTP has reported, are hopeful to have RB Darius Taylor and LB Cody Lindenberg back. Taylor has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, while Lindenberg has been out the whole year with a hamstring injury.