Gophers coach Fleck previews rivalry game vs. Iowa with Floyd of Rosedale on line

Following back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1962, the Gophers are ready to open Big Ten play on Saturday night. Rival Iowa comes to Huntington Bank Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Minnesota leads the all-time series 63-52-2, but Iowa has won ten of the last twelve meetings. However, the trophy resides in Minneapolis after last year’s 12-10 win in Iowa City. It was coach P.J. Fleck’s first win over Iowa in seven attempts.

We spoke with Fleck Monday on campus about the matchup with the Hawkeyes.

Both teams are 2-1, with both suffering losses vs. Power-4 schools. The Gophers fell vs. North Carolina, while Iowa lost to rival Iowa State.

Iowa opened as a 2.5 point favorite.